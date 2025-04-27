The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Football Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels stole the show during the 2025 NFL Draft with near double digit members of the 2024 roster hearing their names called.
The program had a successful three-day stretch with eight Rebels selected across the three-day stretch in Green Bay.
Which Ole Miss stars were selected? Where are they headed?
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Edition
Walter Nolen: Arizona Cardinals [No. 16 overall]
Walter Nolen became the first Rebel drafted in the first round since tight end Evan Engram went 17th overall to the New York Giants in 2017.
The star defensive tackle is coming off his best season as a Rebel, recording 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two passes defended. Nolen's 6.5 sacks put him at second on the team, a statistic Ole Miss led the country in this past season.
With Arizona looking to bolster it's defensive identity, the Nolen's selection was a no-brainer for the Cardinals to select Nolen. He will fit perfectly into head coach Johnathan Gannon's defensive scheme.
Jaxson Dart: New York Giants [No. 25 overall]
Jaxson Dart is following in the footsteps of Rebel great Eli Manning, and will be suiting up in the blue and white.
Dart threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions this past season along with breaking all of Eli Manning's Ole Miss school records. Dart also led the Rebels to back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960.
Dart finds himself in the perfect situation in New York, with the Giants signing Russell Wilson in the offseason, it allows for Dart to sit behind Wilson and develop, which will help Dart become the future face of the franchise.
Tre Harris: Los Angeles Chargers [No. 55 overall]
Tre Harris may be finding himself catching passes from a different quarterback, but his new signal-caller has him excited all the same.
Harris is coming off his best season yet up to this point, hauling in 2,015 receiving yards on 114 receptions, alongside15 touchdowns.
With a new quarterback in Justin Herbert, the future is bright for Harris, to the least. The Chargers are in need of help at wideout, and Harris fills that need in spades. The pass-heavy offense is a perfect fit for Harris, and he will look to have a big rookie season.
Trey Amos: Washington Commanders [No. 61 overall]
Trey Amos capped off a big offseason, securing himself as second round selection at pick No. 61 after a strong combine performance.
Amos was initially slated as a 3rd-4th round selection, but thanks to his aforementioned combine performance, alongside his versatility, was able to boost his stock.
Amos spent just one season in Oxford, but had the best year of his career while with Ole Miss, racking up 50 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, 13 pass deflections and 3 interceptions.
Amos came into this years draft as one of, if not the most, versatile cornerbacks, a position Washington was looking to upgrade following a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game.
The talented defensive back is a great fit in the Commanders defense, and should be able to make an immediate impact.
Princely Umanmielen: Carolina Panthers [No. 77 overall]
The Carolina Panthers traded up to select Umanmielen, moving up 8 spots from pick No. 85 to select the star edge rusher, a position the team was in desperate need of this offseason.
Umanmielen is coming off his best season yet, racking up 10.5 sacks, 37 tackles and a forced fumble.
Umanmielen was tied with Suntarine Perkins for most sacks this past season for Ole Miss, a statistic the Rebels led the nation in.
Umanmielen's speed and strength prove a lethal combination, which should allow him to see substantial playing time this upcoming season. The future for Umanmielen in Charlotte is bright, with the star edge rusher in a prime position to put up substantial numbers.
Jordan Watkins: San Francisco 49ers [No. 138 overall]
Wide receiver Jordan Watkins went off the board with the138th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.
Watkins is coming off his most productive season yet, hauling in 49 receptions, 906 yards, and 9 touchdowns.
His blistering speed and agility make him an ideal slot receiver, as Watkins ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
He's also is a stand-out return man, fielding punts for Ole Miss this past season, which adds another layer of versatility to the wideout. He could very well find himself seeing snaps off the bat in San Francisco .
Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr: Los Angeles Rams [No. 172 overall]
Pooh Paul has proven to be one of the most complete and disciplined linebackers in this year's draft, despite his seemingly low draft selection.
The junior from Cordele (Ga.) has seen an exponential increase in production every year of his career, and is coming off his best season up to this point. He recorded 86 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.
Paul Jr. is a complete linebacker who's able to provide support in the run game while also handling business in zone or man-to-man coverage in pass defense.
Now, he finds himself ready to make an impact with his new program after hearing his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
JJ Pegues: Las Vegas Raiders [No. 180 overall]
Rebels defensive lineman JJ Pegues was taken with pick No. 180 in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon.
Across 3 seasons in Oxford, Pegues totaled 110 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 7 pass deflections and 10 sacks.
As skilled as Pegues is on the field, it's also his character off of the field that has NFL decision-makers intrigued at what he can provide an organization.
Pegues was the 2024 Chucky Mullins Award winner, which is given to a player who embodies leadership and high spirited role in honor of Rebel legend Chucky Mullins.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and just over 300 pounds, Pegues will have the ability to make an impact in the league with his sheer size and athleticism giving organizations a versatile tool at the next level.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.