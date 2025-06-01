Why was Larry David at Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding? Perfect theory emerges
Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld officially tied the knot over the weekend during a beautiful ceremony at the San Ysidro ranch in Montecito, California.
The wedding ceremony was attended by many of the couple's friends and family, including several of Allen's Buffalo Bills teammates, but there was one guest who had everyone scratching their heads.
Comedian, writer, actor, and producer Larry David, a proud New York Jets fan, was among those there to celebrate the special moment.
WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld walk down aisle at Josh Allen wedding with father
No one had idea any why David would be in attendance, especially given there is no known connection between the comedian and the newleyweds.
But, there were theories.
Was Larry David in attendance as part of a shtick and episode of his hit HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm? One fan immediately asked the question, "Are they shooting a new season of Curb and this was staged?"
MORE: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld first kiss at wedding goes viral in beautiful photo
Another fan joked, "'Sorry, I thought it said Seinfeld," a play on the bride's last name and a nod to his work on Seinfeld. "But since I'm here... how's the brisket?"
Whatever his reason for attending was, David was looking "pretty, pretty good."
But, with Steinfeld's acting chops and Allen gearing up for an appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks this offseason -- there's the HBO connection! -- a cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm only seems right.
