Watch Hailee Steinfeld walk down aisle at Josh Allen wedding with father
Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld officially tied the knot at a California wedding over the weekend. The happy couple exchanged vows at the beautiful San Ysidro ranch in Montecito.
There are very few details about the ceremony, but TMZ Sports reports a handful of celebrities were in attendance, including the legendary Larry David.
Throughout the day, photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online, with one video showing the moment Steinfeld walked down the aisle.
MORE: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld first kiss at wedding goes viral in beautiful photo
Steinfeld was accompanied by her father, Peter, for the special moment.
Earlier in the week, photos from the rehearsal dinner went viral with Steinfeld rocking a gorgeous, short wedding dress.
MORE: Josh Allen's bride Hailee Steinfeld's dress is old Hollywood stunner at wedding
Surely she will have at least one more wardrobe change as the happy couple prepares for the reception.
Allen and Steinfeld were first linked together in 2023 when they were spotted at a sushi restaurant. The couple had kept their relationship under wraps and avoided the public spotlight for months.
MORE: Josh Allen caught in peculiar pre-wedding photo to Hailee Steinfeld with odd bag
Eventually, Allen revealed their relationship with a photo of the couple in front of the Eiffel Tower in the summer of 2024.
Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?