Leon Draisaitl's fiancée on bachelorette party plane when he scores OT Game 1 winner
What an amazing moment for Leon Draisaitl.
Too bad his fiancée Celeste Desjardins wasn't there for it.
Putting the clues together based on the Instagram Stories of Desjardins and Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid's wife Lauren, the pair are en route to celebrate the future Mrs. Draisaitl for her bachelorette party.
RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren sizzles in freezing worst date ever with husband
There's only one major problem. Desjardins planned it during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, and it's fair to assume they'll also miss Game 2 on Friday night.
To add insult to injury, the 29-year-old alternate captain scored the game winner in OT to cap off a dramatic comeback for the Oilers, who were down 3-1 before storming back as they seek revenge against the Florida Panthers in a rematch from last season.
"PSA - when the bachelorette falls on less than ideal timing," Mrs. McDavid wrote with a dying laughing emoji. "But we will be back for the good stuff!!... go oilers!!!," she capped off the caption alongside Oilers heart-emoji colors.
RELATED: Connor McDavid's net worth: How much does the Edmonton Oilers superstar earn?
The first-ever German points leader in the NHL in 2020, it was Draisaitl's second goal of the night, and naturally assisted by McDavid.
"Lfg!!!," McDavid wrote after the game, celebrating the victory as Draisaitl was being interviewed postgame.
Desjardins, an actor and model, got engaged to Draisaitl last July after dating for six years.
Funny enough, the future Mrs. Draisaitl was fresh off another bachelorette party last weekend in the Hamptons for another NHL WAG, Los Angeles Kings' Warren Foegele's fiancée Alexandra Servos, writing in an Instagram post, "The best weekend celebrating one of my favourite humans with this very special group!!!!!!! love you sm!!!! My cheeks hurt, I laughed so hard. @alexandraservos 🤍🥹👰♀️"
Completing the Oilers WAGs trio to miss Game 1 for this ill-timed bachelorette party was the other alternate captain, Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla.
If the Oilers win Game 2 without them, the trio might be banned from the rest of the series - not for spite, but for superstition obviously.
