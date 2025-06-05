Connor McDavid’s wife shockingly misses Stanley Cup Finals for bachelorette party
The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals on June 4.
The Oilers faced the Panthers during the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, as well. However, the Panthers came victorious winning 2-1 in Game 7.
For Oilers captain Connor McDavid, the defeat was heartbreaking. As for the lessons he learned from that loss, "I would say just dealing with the emotion, just because you feel closer (to your ultimate goal),” McDavid told reporters.
“It’s different in that it feels less big. You know, last year felt monumental, felt very dramatic. This year feels very normal. I would say that’s it.”
While Game 1 got underway at the Rogers Place on Wednesday, however, McDavid's wife, Lauren McDavid, was surprisingly not there to support him.
Lauren, who married the Oilers center in July 2024, is enroute to a friend's bachelorette party.
She posted a photo of herself on a flight earler on Wednesday and wrote, "PSA - when the bachelorette falls on less than ideal timing. 😂 but we will be back for the food stuff!! 🧡💙 go oilers! 🧡💙."
RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren celebrates new life ventures ahead of Stanley Cup
After the puck dropped, Lauren let fans know that she was locked into Game 1, streaming the matchup on her laptop during her Air Canada flight.
