Connor McDavid’s wife shockingly misses Stanley Cup Finals for bachelorette party

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren McDavid, did not attend Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

Emily Bicks

Jun 26, 2023: Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle at the NHL Awards.
Jun 26, 2023: Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle at the NHL Awards. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean-Imagn Images
The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals on June 4.

The Oilers faced the Panthers during the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, as well. However, the Panthers came victorious winning 2-1 in Game 7.

For Oilers captain Connor McDavid, the defeat was heartbreaking. As for the lessons he learned from that loss, "I would say just dealing with the emotion, just because you feel closer (to your ultimate goal),” McDavid told reporters.

“It’s different in that it feels less big. You know, last year felt monumental, felt very dramatic. This year feels very normal. I would say that’s it.”

While Game 1 got underway at the Rogers Place on Wednesday, however, McDavid's wife, Lauren McDavid, was surprisingly not there to support him.

Lauren McDavid, Connor McDavid
@laurenkyle1/Instagram

Lauren, who married the Oilers center in July 2024, is enroute to a friend's bachelorette party.

She posted a photo of herself on a flight earler on Wednesday and wrote, "PSA - when the bachelorette falls on less than ideal timing. 😂 but we will be back for the food stuff!! 🧡💙 go oilers! 🧡💙."

Lauren McDavid and friend
@laurenkyle1/Instagram

RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren celebrates new life ventures ahead of Stanley Cup

After the puck dropped, Lauren let fans know that she was locked into Game 1, streaming the matchup on her laptop during her Air Canada flight.

Lauren McDavid
@laurenkyle1/Instagram

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

