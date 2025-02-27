The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Connor McDavid's net worth: How much does the Edmonton Oilers superstar earn?

McDavid played a key role in Team Canada's 4 Nation's Face-Off victory and showcased the elite skills that have earned him millions in the NHL.

Joseph Galizia

Feb 25, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.
Feb 25, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
The NHL has had some elite players enter the league over the last decade — and Connor McDavid is near the top of the list.

Born in Canada, McDavid started playing hockey as early as three years old. His parents, Kelly and Brian, encouraged him to continue his pursuit of the sport and signed him up for a popular hockey program in Ontario, where he became a star player.

Those pursuits paid off big when McDavid was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft. His career — and his wallet — have only grown since. But, how much is the Edmonton Oilers player worth?

Here is everything you need to know about McDavid's financial empire.

Connor McDavid's net worth

Connor
Jun 20, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Connor McDavid and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle are pictured on the red carpet of the 2018 NHL Awards at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As of 2025, McDavid has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. These riches mainly come from his lucrative contracts he's signed in the NHL.

The Edmonton Oilers offered McDavid a three-year entry level contract worth $11 million after selecting him No. 1 in the 2015 NHL draft. His first season with the team was a rousing success, but he did sustain an injury midway through it that prevented him from a possible Rookie of the Year win. He was named to the league's All Rookie team with only 45 games played.

The following season, McDavid was selected as the Oilers Team Captain at just 19 years old. This made him the youngest captain in NHL history and his leadership paid off — literally. McDavid signed an eight-year extension with the Oilers worth $100 million in the summer of 2017, a deal that went into effect at the beginning of the 2018 season.

Connor McDavid
Feb 12, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) looks on against Team Sweden in the second period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

McDavid also made a killing via endorsement deals. 

When he was only 15, he signed a five-year deal with Reebok/CCM worth $2.5 million. Since becoming an NHL superstar, he's added major brand names to his endorsement resume — including BetMGM, Alo Yoga, BodyArmor, and Canadian Tire. The full worth of his endorsement deals are unknown.

McDavid played a huge role — along with teammate Sidney Crosby — in Team Canada's massive victory over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament finals in 2025. The showdown was the most watched hockey game of all time with 16 million viewers across North America.

McDavid
Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck during the second period against Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

A Stanley Cup victory remains one of the few accolades that Connor has yet to achieve. However, his popularity both on and off the ice has made a very rich man, and widely beloved by the hockey faithful. 

Joseph Galizia




