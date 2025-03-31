Lions HC Dan Campbell, wife Holly sneak ice cream date during annual NFL meeting
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is in Palm Beach, Florida for the NFL’s annual league meeting this week. Last season, the Lions appeared to be well on their way to Super Bowl LIX after winning the NFC North title for the second consecutive year and clinching the No. 1 seed in the conference.
However, the Washington Commanders eliminated Detroit from the playoffs in a stunning 45-31 upset in the divisional round. Speaking to Dan Miller, the Lions play-by-play announcer, at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Campbell shared a strong statement on the team's offseason credo.
"I think the message is, 'Man, are you still hungry? Are you still hungry or are you tired to taking the hits? Are you tired of taking the lumps? What’s your attitude at? Where’s your mind at?’ I think I know the answer to that, but I’m gonna challenge those guys," Campbell said.
"The point is, we were ready," Campbell added. "We were ready last year and we hit the ground running, we just fell short at the worst time. But, we’ve got to do the same thing we did last year and then some. And that’s what it’s gonna be, man. 'Are you ready to make another run at this?'"
Joining Campbell in Florida for the week, his wife, Holly Campbell, who became a social media darling last season. Between her game day fits and showing off 'rare' date nights with Campbell, Holly garnered over 106,000 followers on Instagram.
In between meetings at The Breakers, Campbell and Holly, his wife of over 25 years, snuck away to grab some gelato at the historic hotel. Holly posted a photo of their ice cream date and wrote, "Dan has a gelato radar and found the cutest spot, Mary Lily’s🍦🍨💗."
The 48-year-old head coach shares two children Holly, Piper and Cody, however, they were not present at the annual league meeting.
