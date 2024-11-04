The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell unrecognizable without hat on ‘rare’ date night with wife

The Detroit coach loses the cap for a night out with Holly Campbell before Sunday’s big win.

Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on between first and second quarters against the Green Bay Packersat Lambeau Field.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on between first and second quarters against the Green Bay Packersat Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dan Campbell just looks like a coach. He’s a former NFL player and still has good size; he’s intense on the sidelines; and he’s always seen wearing a hat.

The Detroit Lions are coming off a huge divisional win against their rivals the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. It was a rain-soaked, smash-mouth affair which suits their rough and rugged looking coach just fine.

RELATED: Christen Goff crushes Jared in classic Will Ferrell role couples costume

The Lions now sit at 7-1 and lead the NFC North division. Whatever Campbell is doing is clearly working in Detroit. But as a coach, you don’t get a lot of time off during the season. Before the Green Bay game, however, Campbell and wife Holly Campbell got a “rare” date night in for some Italian food in Detroit. She posted a picture of the coach dressed up and without his signature Lions cap on, which made him look unrecognizable with his hair.

Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell / Holly Campbell/Instagram

Wow, he’s got a full head of hair under there. And it’s great to see him enjoying some much-deserved wine.

It’s not quite Texas A&M Aggies Dan:

Or definitely not Lions and NFL Dan:

RELATED: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye week vacation

Dan and Holly have been married since 2005. They have two children together: a son named Cody and a daughter named Piper.

Dan played in the NFL for 11 years with the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions, and the New Orleans Saints before retiring after the 2009 season.

The Lions are back in action on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, and no doubt so is the coach’s hat.

Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news

Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game

Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy

Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail

Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships