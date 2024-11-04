Lions HC Dan Campbell unrecognizable without hat on ‘rare’ date night with wife
Dan Campbell just looks like a coach. He’s a former NFL player and still has good size; he’s intense on the sidelines; and he’s always seen wearing a hat.
The Detroit Lions are coming off a huge divisional win against their rivals the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. It was a rain-soaked, smash-mouth affair which suits their rough and rugged looking coach just fine.
The Lions now sit at 7-1 and lead the NFC North division. Whatever Campbell is doing is clearly working in Detroit. But as a coach, you don’t get a lot of time off during the season. Before the Green Bay game, however, Campbell and wife Holly Campbell got a “rare” date night in for some Italian food in Detroit. She posted a picture of the coach dressed up and without his signature Lions cap on, which made him look unrecognizable with his hair.
Wow, he’s got a full head of hair under there. And it’s great to see him enjoying some much-deserved wine.
It’s not quite Texas A&M Aggies Dan:
Or definitely not Lions and NFL Dan:
Dan and Holly have been married since 2005. They have two children together: a son named Cody and a daughter named Piper.
Dan played in the NFL for 11 years with the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions, and the New Orleans Saints before retiring after the 2009 season.
The Lions are back in action on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, and no doubt so is the coach’s hat.
