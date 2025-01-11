Lions HC Dan Campbell, wife Holly share sweet kiss with ‘cheeky’ moment
The Detroit Lions earned a week of rest after crushing the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 in Week 18. Not only did the Lions win the NFC North title, they also earned the No. 1 seed, securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.
"What a win," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "Just total team effort starting with our defense. Took the whole unit, but what a great job. Back-to-back division winners in the NFC North and got the No. 1 seed, 15 wins, I just couldn't be more proud of those guys."
Cheering on the Lions at Ford Field on "Sunday Night Football," Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell. The couple shares two children together, Cody and Piper. While Holly and the 48-year-old head coach tied the knot in 1999, they still appear to be newlyweds on the sidelines at Ford Field.
Holly shared a video of of an adordable pregame moment with Campbell on her Instagram on Jan. 10. She captioned the post, "Cheeky ☺️#onepride #kickedbutt," as after they shared a sweet kiss, she lightly tapped him on the behind.
While Campbell's schedule is crazy during NFL season, they also find ways to squeeze in quality time together, such as their weekly runs to Starbucks -- a routine that hasn't changed even as the Lions prepare for the playoffs.
Holly posted on Instagram after they defeated the Vikings, "ALL ROADS RUN THROUGH DETROIT👊🏻#1 seed, NFC North Champs…Victory Monday coffee run!!!"
