'Are You Still Hungry?': Dan Campbell Reveals New Message
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is ready to again challenge the members of the roster.
After two seasons winning the division and appearing in the postseason, Campbell wants to challenge the team to gear up for another run at a Super Bowl in 2025.
Speaking with play-by-play voice Dan Miller at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, he addressed the team's offseason, what he has seen from challengers in the division and where the team is at in their offseason process.
“I think the message is, 'Man, are you still hungry? Are you still hungry or are you tired to taking the hits? Are you tired of taking the lumps? What’s your attitude at? Where’s your mind at?’ I think I know the answer to that, but I’m gonna challenge those guys," Campbell told Miller. "Are you ready to make another run here? And, are we willing to do what it takes to win as many games as we did last year again? It’s not all about how many games you win.
"The point is, we were ready. We were ready last year and we hit the ground running, we just fell short at the worst time. But, we’ve got to do the same thing we did last year and then some. And that’s what it’s gonna be, man. 'Are you ready to make another run at this?'"
Not concerned about what other NFC North teams doing in free agency
Teams in the NFC North were a little more aggressive in free agency, most notably the Chicago Bears, who made many splash signings since the start of the offseason.
For Campbell, knowing the stability of Lions' core far exceeds his desire to monitor what other challengers are doing.
“I don’t look at it. I know the moves they make, but I don’t sit up at night and see who they got, what they did," Campbell said. "Because ultimately, man, I know what we have here and I know what our guys are about. It’s like, ‘Man, the new coaches, what about the offense and defense?’ Man, our offense is Jared Goff and freakin’ Gibbs and Saint and Sewell. And our defense is freakin’ Hutch and Mac and Barnes and Alex. You know what I mean.”
Lions are in a good place
Currently, the front office and coaching staff are doing their due dilegence in preparation of the upcoming draft. With the event set to begin on April 24, prospect evaluations have been at the forefront of Detroit's priorities.
“Yeah, we’re in a good place. Obviously, we’re in the middle of evaluations, Brad and myself, looking at these draft prospects and trying to improve," Campbell said. "We finished a majority of free agency, adding to the team. It’s been a process. You hire the new coaches, you promote here and add the free agents. Now, we’re getting ready for the draft and it’s been full steam ahead.”