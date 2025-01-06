Dan Campbell's wife Holly stuns in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
The Detroit Lions face the Minnesota Vikings in what's easily the most highly-anticipated matchup of Week 18. Both teams enter the final game of the regular season with a 14-2 record.
The winner of the Sunday Night Football showdown not only wins the NFC North title, but they also clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference. As for the loser, they fall to the No. 5 seed and must travel for the Wild Card round matchup.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell would love to secure home field advantage and first-round bye with a win over the VIkings on Jan 5. Cheering him on at Ford Field, his wife of over two decades, Holly Campbell.
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings showdown message
Holly, who shares two children with Campbell, Cody, and Piper, remains her husband's No. 1 fan. She showed up early to the primetime regular season finale in a very unique outfit.
Holly's jeans/skirt almost appear like an optical illusion which she rocked it with two-tone boots and a black top. She captioned the post on her Instagram Stories, "Defend the Den."
Holly relocated to Detroit when her husband took over as the Lions' head coach in 2021. While there's a lot of pressure on Campbell to defeat the Vikings, he's confident their big game experience willl help them come out with the win.
"I do think that helps,” Campbell said, the Detroit Free Press reported.. “Like anything else, man, if it’s shock-and-awe and it’s the crowd and it’s the media attention and it’s the record of the opponent, division game, all on the line, if you’re not used to that, it can be a little overwhelming. It can be overwhelming for some players and teams.
"And this is going to be one of these all-out, come-to-the-end-of-the-line type games. So we know what we’re getting ready to play and what we’re getting ready to face. So, we’re looking forward to this competition.”
