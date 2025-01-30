The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paulina Gretzky shows true Buffalo Bills passion in vintage Jim Kelly era jacket

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and wife of golf star Dustin Johnson is a big Buffalo fan and was at Sunday’s game. Who knew?

Matt Ryan

Paulina Gretzky looks on on the 13th hole during the first round of The Masters golf tournament.
Paulina Gretzky looks on on the 13th hole during the first round of The Masters golf tournament. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Paulina Gretzky was born and raised in the Los Angeles area. Who knew she’s a big Buffalo Bills fan?

The 36-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and wife to golf star Dustin Johnson is known for her fire fits like her “dirty martini” miniskirt and crop-top combo, and her fire-red birthday minidress while sitting with dad and mom Janet Jones.

She wore a different kind of fire fit for the AFC Championship Game and headed to root on the Bills vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a vintage Jim Kelly era jacket. She wrote, “best team on the field.”

Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram
Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

She even brought dad and her hubby along for an epic picture.

Wayne Gretzky, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson
Wayne Gretzky, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson / Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Here’s all her photos from the game day if you care to look.

While it was not a lucky jacket and the Bills lost a heartbreaker, 32-29, to the Chiefs and missed out on going to the first Super Bowl since Kelly’s 1993 team, Paulina certainly was a winner in that jacket.

Paulina met Johnson back in 2009, but didn’t start dating until 2013. The got engaged within less than a year before finally tying the knot on April 23, 2022. They share two sons together: Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 9, and River Jones Johnson, 7.

Who knew Paulina Gretzky was a big Bills fan? Now, we do.

