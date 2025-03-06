Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Paulina Gretzky was having a great time in Nashville.
While husband and LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson is about to tee off at LIV Golf Hong Kong, the 36-year-old model and mother of their two children, Tatum, 10, and River, 7, had a girls night out at Losers Bar and Grill, which Google describes as an "an unfussy taproom with country music & live bands."
RELATED: Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina enjoys Disney trip in crop top, Mickey bomber jacket
The daughter of the "Great One" Wayne Gretzky, 64, had shared an Instagram post of her latest fashion stunners, and capped the night by singing along to "Friends in Low Places," apparently a staple of Losers given that's the sign outside of the establishment, with a stoked group of young dudes.
RELATED: Paulina Gretzky dons ravishing holiday jumpsuit to celebrate 'Cozy Season' in Aspen
She captioned her post from earlier in the day, "this & that," and it looks like Mrs. Gretzky is enjoying her life with family and friends.
Johnson, 40, is off to Hong Kong and Singapore before heading back stateside for a LIV Golf event in Miami at Trump National Dural before heading to Augusta for the Masters Tournament, which he won once along with a U.S. Open.
Speaking of President Trump, Johnson hosted his granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai Trump, and Tiger Woods' son Charlie, 16, for the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship TPC Myrtle Beach along with many of the best younger players from across the country.
“I’m very proud of it. I think it’s gone better than I expected,” Johnson said.
As far as his home life with Gretzky and the kids, Johnson seems content.
“It’s been really nice," Johnson confided. "LIV is going really well. My life is going good. It’s nice for me being at home for a longer period of time. I get to coach baseball, I coach my kid’s basketball team. So I get to spend a lot more time at home and do things I wasn’t ablte to do before. So for me it’s been great.”
It's unclear if Gretzky will join her husband internationally. But in the meantime, she's having some fun with her friends in low places. Losers, if you will.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor