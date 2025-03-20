The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paulina Gretzky ditches Dustin Johnson for private-jet bachelorette party

As the LIV Golf star returns from a successful run in Singapore, his wife was off for a next-level girls weekend for the rich and fabulous.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been two ships passing in the night lately.

While the LIV Golf star had a mixed-bag trip to Asia, with a disappointing last-place finish in Hong Kong, then a nice rebound with a T5 in Singapore, his wife and the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was having a great time in Nashville working on her album while hanging out at local dive bars.

Now with DJ, 40, back stateside, the 36-year-old model was off on a private jet of her own for a bachelorette party.

Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Gretzky joined her girl crew on a tropical paradise trip to St. Barts with all the decadence expected for the wife of a LIV Golf star. DJ's contract is reportedly for four years, $125 million guaranteed before any additional purse earnings.

Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

"Let's get my girl married!," Gretzky wrote in her caption.

Once they landed, everyone glammed up for some stunning fits for their first night together with the villa pool as their backdrop.

Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Gretzky wore an all-red fit with a strategically-placed top and a long flowing skirt. Red was the theme for all of the women in the party besides the bride-to-be.

Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

DJ and Gretzky will hopefully get to spend some quality time together with their two kids, Tatum, 10, and River, 7.

Until then, girls just want to have fun.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson
Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

