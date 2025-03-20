Paulina Gretzky ditches Dustin Johnson for private-jet bachelorette party
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been two ships passing in the night lately.
While the LIV Golf star had a mixed-bag trip to Asia, with a disappointing last-place finish in Hong Kong, then a nice rebound with a T5 in Singapore, his wife and the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was having a great time in Nashville working on her album while hanging out at local dive bars.
Now with DJ, 40, back stateside, the 36-year-old model was off on a private jet of her own for a bachelorette party.
Posting on her Instagram Stories, Gretzky joined her girl crew on a tropical paradise trip to St. Barts with all the decadence expected for the wife of a LIV Golf star. DJ's contract is reportedly for four years, $125 million guaranteed before any additional purse earnings.
"Let's get my girl married!," Gretzky wrote in her caption.
Once they landed, everyone glammed up for some stunning fits for their first night together with the villa pool as their backdrop.
Gretzky wore an all-red fit with a strategically-placed top and a long flowing skirt. Red was the theme for all of the women in the party besides the bride-to-be.
DJ and Gretzky will hopefully get to spend some quality time together with their two kids, Tatum, 10, and River, 7.
Until then, girls just want to have fun.