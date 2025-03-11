Simone Biles ditches husband in black bikini stunner for Bahamas girls trip
Simone Biles enjoyed some time with her girls away from husband Jonathan Owens. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast hit up the Bahamas for some sun and fun with her friends where she flaunted a sizzling bikini.
Biles and Owens married in 2023 but just took their honeymoon to South Africa because of Biles’ gymnastics commitments that included winning three gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, followed by a “Gold Over America Tour” for a few months on the road where she had fun like her photo booth pics with Jordan Chiles. While in Africa, the couple even encountered a lion.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens celebrate oft-delayed honeymoon nearly 2 years later
After they spent that time together, Biles took a “quick trip w/ the girls” to the Bahamas where she shared some sizzling bikini looks.
RELATED: Simone Biles stuns in stylish trench coat in mirror selfie with Jonathan Owens
The seven-time Olympic gold medalist also showed off one of those bikinis on a giant-looking jet ski compared to her 4-foot-8 body.
Owens just finished his first season with the Chicago Bears as a safety where Biles went crazy when he scored a touchdown. While he’s on his offseason, this was a girls only trip.
Biles will return home — hopefully relaxed after her epic trip — to her gorgeous new $3 million Texas mansion and her man Owens.
