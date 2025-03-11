The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles ditches husband in black bikini stunner for Bahamas girls trip

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast took a “quick” vacation with her friends following her honeymoon.

Matt Ryan

United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field.
United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field.

Simone Biles enjoyed some time with her girls away from husband Jonathan Owens. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast hit up the Bahamas for some sun and fun with her friends where she flaunted a sizzling bikini.

Biles and Owens married in 2023 but just took their honeymoon to South Africa because of Biles’ gymnastics commitments that included winning three gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, followed by a “Gold Over America Tour” for a few months on the road where she had fun like her photo booth pics with Jordan Chiles. While in Africa, the couple even encountered a lion.

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Chicago Bears, NFL
Owens greets his wife before the game against the Green Bay Packers.

After they spent that time together, Biles took a “quick trip w/ the girls” to the Bahamas where she shared some sizzling bikini looks.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist also showed off one of those bikinis on a giant-looking jet ski compared to her 4-foot-8 body.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles/Instagram

Owens just finished his first season with the Chicago Bears as a safety where Biles went crazy when he scored a touchdown. While he’s on his offseason, this was a girls only trip.

Biles will return home — hopefully relaxed after her epic trip — to her gorgeous new $3 million Texas mansion and her man Owens.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

