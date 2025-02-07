Simone Biles stuns in stylish trench coat in adorable mirror selfie with Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens work hard and they play hard — and they do both of those things in style.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share booty-bumping victory photo for NFL season end
On Thursday morning, the seven-time Olympic gold medal gymnast took to her Instagram Story to drop some highlights from the past few days, as she and the Chicago Bears safety have been in Miami. The couple looked stunning as always, as they attended various work-related parties. During one event, Owens was dressed in a charming green suit and fresh white sneakers, while Biles slayed in a cream-colored trench coat.
Though it’s not quite clear what the actual event entailed, it appeared to be a work event, as Biles captioned one of the photos “bring your husband to work week.” While Owens is often at Biles side, he did get a few solo shots in. On his Story on Wednesday morning, Owens dropped a shirtless selfie from the hotel balcony, which was optimally located by the beach. Fans got to see Owens’ full-body tattoos, as well as a flashy chain.
The couple has sure been living it up these past few days, and can look forward to returning home to their lovely new $3 million mansion in Houston, Texas once the work trip is over.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens pop pink champagne in cozy bed clip
But in the meantime, Biles and Owens have fashion, fun, and Florida on their minds.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams