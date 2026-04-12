Luka Doncic Reunites With Daughters During Lakers Injury Rehab Amid Messy Breakup

One good thing at least came from Luka Doncic’s hamstring injury: He was able to reunite with his two daughters back home in Slovenia as he receives treatment in Europe.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain on April 2 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, ending his regular season. After receiving his first round of special stem cell treatment in Spain, the Lakers are hopeful he’ll be healed in time for the second round of the playoffs should the team make it.

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) injured his hamstring. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Doncic also was able to return to his home country in between the treatments, which is where his daughter Gabriela, 2, and Olivia, who was born there in December as seen in adorable photo, have been with his now ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes.

Doncic was seen having a sweet moment with Gabriela in the offseason in LA, and was then there for the the birth of Olivia, but hasn’t seen them since amid his messy breakup with Goltes where she had reportedly requested child support and attorney fees, even filing in California to take advantage of the state’s generous payment laws. Doncic filed a motion to dismiss the petition, arguing that neither Goltes nor the children are actually residents of California, per court documents.

Luka with Goltes when he was with the Dallas Mavericks, | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Doncic addressed everything going on with a powerful message, which was included in a March 10 article from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," the 27-year-old said.

Luka gets to finally see his kids

At least with all that’s going on, Gabriela and Olivia were reunited with dad. He hasn’t shared any photos, but the news is out there.

Luka is currently in Slovenia visiting his two daughters while focusing on recovery process 🙏🏽



He is expected to return to Madrid soon for the second phase of treatment on his hamstring 👀 pic.twitter.com/y1tEnyqjMV — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 11, 2026

Hopefully he can see them more after the NBA playoffs, which he hopes to be back in time to help the Lakers make a championship push.

Doncic, who dropped a significant amount of weight in the offseason, is averaging a league-best 33.5 points per game to go with 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds.

It’s nice to see some good come out of his injury, though.