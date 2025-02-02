Who is new Lakers star Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?
Luka Doncic has a chance to become a true NBA legend.
After the Dallas Mavericks inexplicably failed their fans, and had the rest of the league wondering wtf, the star guard is now with the Los Angeles Lakers, the most marquee franchise in the league with LeBron James by his side.
The five-time All-NBA First team star, still only 25, now could enter the GOAT conversation if he learns from the King, especially with regards to taking care of his body, something that has always been a polarizing issue throughout his career.
Speaking of great partnerships, the Slovenian national will be bringing along his childhood sweetheart Anamaria Goltes, and their baby daughter Gabriela, born in 2023.
Now that Goltes, 26, is in the bright lights of Hollywood, let's get to know her.
Slovenia is their biggest bond
Doncic is proud of his home country, and it is the biggest part of both of their identities. They met as children in Croatia and began dating in 2016.
When the former Maverick got down on one knees to propose to Goltes, it was in a beautiful Slovenia hillside setting with white flowers surrounding them and a church in the background. Goltes also recognized the special meaning of the date - July 7, 2023. The current NBA scoring champion's number is "77," so naturally 7-7 made sense.
Their daughter was born the following December.
"People have [a] best friend, boyfriend, true love," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm lucky they are all the same person."
When she's not supporting her man on the sidelines
Goltes is a model and influencer, although she has a rather small following compared to other WAGs in the space with 218k on Instagram and only 7.5k on TikTok.
She made her modeling debut in 2017 with a lingerie company and mostly seems to work with Slovenian brands.
Now most of her time is spent as a powerful stay-at-home mother for their daughter Gabriela, most often posting adorable family moments on social media.
Also now that she'll be in LA, that modeling and influencer career could take off.
Possible Los Angeles growing pains with their three dogs
Goltes admitted that it was difficult for her to adjust to life in Dallas and the United States, especially making friends given that they still have the same circle of Slovenian besties from when they were kids.
"You keep the real ones, am I right?," she has said.
Luckily besides her fiancé and daughter, they have three dogs as part of their family as well, which they adopted during the pandemic: a Pomeranian, Hugo, a White Swiss Shepherd, Gia, and a big mixed-breed, Viki.
"We don't get to spend that many days together because we are always working on our individual things," she said on Instagram. "So being able to spend time together feels very good."
With so much excitement now for his arrival in LA, Lakers fans will make Doncic and Goltes feel right at home.