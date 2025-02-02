The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Who is new Lakers star Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?

While the shock of the monumental NBA trade sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers wears off, get to know the mother of their daughter Gabriela.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
In this story:

Luka Doncic has a chance to become a true NBA legend.

After the Dallas Mavericks inexplicably failed their fans, and had the rest of the league wondering wtf, the star guard is now with the Los Angeles Lakers, the most marquee franchise in the league with LeBron James by his side.

The five-time All-NBA First team star, still only 25, now could enter the GOAT conversation if he learns from the King, especially with regards to taking care of his body, something that has always been a polarizing issue throughout his career.

Anamaria Goltes, NBA WAGs, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Speaking of great partnerships, the Slovenian national will be bringing along his childhood sweetheart Anamaria Goltes, and their baby daughter Gabriela, born in 2023.

Now that Goltes, 26, is in the bright lights of Hollywood, let's get to know her.

Slovenia is their biggest bond

Doncic is proud of his home country, and it is the biggest part of both of their identities. They met as children in Croatia and began dating in 2016.

When the former Maverick got down on one knees to propose to Goltes, it was in a beautiful Slovenia hillside setting with white flowers surrounding them and a church in the background. Goltes also recognized the special meaning of the date - July 7, 2023. The current NBA scoring champion's number is "77," so naturally 7-7 made sense.

Their daughter was born the following December.

"People have [a] best friend, boyfriend, true love," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm lucky they are all the same person."

When she's not supporting her man on the sidelines

Anamaria Goltes, NBA WAGs, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Goltes is a model and influencer, although she has a rather small following compared to other WAGs in the space with 218k on Instagram and only 7.5k on TikTok.

She made her modeling debut in 2017 with a lingerie company and mostly seems to work with Slovenian brands.

Now most of her time is spent as a powerful stay-at-home mother for their daughter Gabriela, most often posting adorable family moments on social media.

Anamaria Goltes, NBA WAGs, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram
Anamaria Goltes, Gabriela Doncic
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Also now that she'll be in LA, that modeling and influencer career could take off.

Possible Los Angeles growing pains with their three dogs

Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Goltes admitted that it was difficult for her to adjust to life in Dallas and the United States, especially making friends given that they still have the same circle of Slovenian besties from when they were kids.

"You keep the real ones, am I right?," she has said.

Luckily besides her fiancé and daughter, they have three dogs as part of their family as well, which they adopted during the pandemic: a Pomeranian, Hugo, a White Swiss Shepherd, Gia, and a big mixed-breed, Viki.

Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

"We don't get to spend that many days together because we are always working on our individual things," she said on Instagram. "So being able to spend time together feels very good."

With so much excitement now for his arrival in LA, Lakers fans will make Doncic and Goltes feel right at home.

Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

