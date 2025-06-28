Lakers star Luka Doncic looks like completely different person in latest skinny photo
The last time Luka Doncic was on the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, he looked gassed and out of shape. Fast forward two months and a new photo of a super skinny Doncic is going viral.
It’s been widely reported Doncic changed his whole diet, switching to lean proteins, fresh vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, while eliminating all the bad foods like his fried favorites and late-night snacks. He’s also really upped his cardio including long runs and intense workouts.
A side-by-side photo of him in early June compared to the season was shocking to see.
Now, the 26-year-old native Slovenian looks like a completely different person compared to the 6-foot-6, 230 pounds (listed) player. A new photo surfaced of him in back in Europe and it’s shocking.
It almost begs the question: Is Doncic getting too skinny? He was able to back down almost any player in the league, but is he dropping too much weight?
Here’s another picture of him during the season to compare.
Good for him. He’s got a beautiful fiancée in Anamaria Goltes, and their one-year-old daughter Gabriela who is helping dad with his training.
Next year could be a scary sight for opponents with a whole new Luka.
