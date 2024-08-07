Mallory Swanson's husband Dansby Swanson sends heartwarming message to USWNT star
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson was unable to make the trip to France for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, but he is still supporting his wife, United States women's soccer star Mallory Swanson, from afar.
Dansby is in the middle of the MLB season, but has been keeping an eye on the USWNT as it advanced to the gold medal match with a nail-biting victory over Germany in extra time.
Ahead of this weekend's gold medal match, the Cubs star sent a message of support to his "inspirational" wife.
"It's just so inspirational. I'm so thankful to be a part of it and to do all that I can to help her from afar," he said. "Whatever it is, I'll do... it's just so amazing watching obviously the person that you love the most do something that they love and chasing a dream. To do it with the beauty and grace that she does it with is pretty special. "
Mallory Swanson is currently tied with Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman for the most goals (3) for the USWNT in the Olympic tournament, and tied for the Olympic lead with five points (3 goals, 2 assists).
The United States will face Brazil in the gold medal match on Saturday, August 10, at 11:00 a.m. ET. on USA Network, Telemundo and on Peacock.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Duplantis’ date: GF Desiré Inglander blowing up after Armand Duplantis’ epic celebration
How much?!: Snoop Dogg’s alleged Paris Olympics payday has fans reeling
U-S-Nay: Why Olympic darling Duplantis chose Sweden over the United States
Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?