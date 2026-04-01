Michael Vick’s Wife Kijafa Turns Heads in Bikini Enjoying Tropical Paradise

It was a rough first season coaching college football Michael Vick, and for his wife Kijafa rooting him on. She’s at least enjoying the football offseason while rocking a bikini in Belize.

The Norfolk State Spartans finished dead last in the season at 1-11 overall in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Vick even lost to his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate DeSean Jackson who coaches at Delaware State.

Sep 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick look up during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the former quarterback legend’s team struggled, Kijafa was a bright spot. The 45-year-old coach’s wife and a star of W.A.G.S. to Riches Kijafa turned heads with looks like her Spartans cheerleader fit, and her can’t-miss press conference stunner.

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Kijafa has been on fire this offseason like her ab-flexing look at an event, and this crazy over-the-top “leather and feathers” creation.

Kijafa stuns in another bikini

She’s also been living it up on tropical vacations with not only one trip, but a second where she flexed another bikini stunner while on a swing by the ocean in what she called her “happy place.”

That looks like the perfect spot to relax.

The Vicks’ love story

Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. They have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London Vick, 17, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.