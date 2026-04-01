Michael Vick’s Wife Kijafa Turns Heads in Bikini Enjoying Tropical Paradise
It was a rough first season coaching college football Michael Vick, and for his wife Kijafa rooting him on. She’s at least enjoying the football offseason while rocking a bikini in Belize.
The Norfolk State Spartans finished dead last in the season at 1-11 overall in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Vick even lost to his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate DeSean Jackson who coaches at Delaware State.
While the former quarterback legend’s team struggled, Kijafa was a bright spot. The 45-year-old coach’s wife and a star of W.A.G.S. to Riches Kijafa turned heads with looks like her Spartans cheerleader fit, and her can’t-miss press conference stunner.
Kijafa has been on fire this offseason like her ab-flexing look at an event, and this crazy over-the-top “leather and feathers” creation.
Kijafa stuns in another bikini
She’s also been living it up on tropical vacations with not only one trip, but a second where she flexed another bikini stunner while on a swing by the ocean in what she called her “happy place.”
That looks like the perfect spot to relax.
The Vicks’ love story
Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. They have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London Vick, 17, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.