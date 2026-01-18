Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa stuns in over-the-top ‘feathers and leather’ fit

It was a rough seasons or Michael Vick and the Norfolk State Spartans in his first year as head coach. His wife at least is winning the offseason with her latest fit hit.

The Spartans would finish dead last in the season at 1-11 overall in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He even lost to his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate DeSean Jackson who coaches at Delaware State.

Michael looks like he can still play after 13 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2015 (he served 18 months in federal prison from 2007-2009 for his role in a dogfighting ring).

While the former quarterback legend’s team struggled, Kijafa was a bright spot. The 45-year-old coach’s wife and a star of W.A.G.S. to Riches Kijafa turned heads with looks like her Spartans cheerleader fit, and her can’t-miss press conference stunner.

Kijafa has been on fire this offseason like her ab-flexing look at an event she recently posted.

Now, she went with some feathers and leathers. She wrote, “Feathers and leather. The feathers weren’t extra. I was.”

The Vicks’ love story

Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. They have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London Vick, 17, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.

Now she’s his biggest cheerleader at Norfolk State.

