Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa slays all-white, ab-flexing fit after hubby’s bad season

Michael Vick’s first season as a college football head coach for the Norfolk State Spartans didn’t go as well as hoped. His wife Kijafa was always a bright spot at games and away from the field as seen in her latest head-turning look.

The Spartans would finish dead last in the season at 1-11 overall in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He even lost to his former Phialdelphia Eagles teammate DeSean Jackson who coaches at Delaware State.

Former #Eagles teammates turned head coaches ..



Coach Mike Vick and DeSean Jackson embrace after facing off for the first time



Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets get the 27-20 win over Vicks Norfolk State team pic.twitter.com/OH2b2lfv9k — Symone (@Symone_Stanley) October 31, 2025

The 45-year-old coach’s wife and a star of W.A.G.S. to Riches Kijafa turned heads at that game in her Spartans cheerleader fit.

In fact, she’s upstaged her football husband all season including her eye-popping fit at his introduction press conference, and her stunning look during another loss.

While it’s now the offseason, that’s not stopping Kijafa from rocking the fit as she showed in this all-white winner while flexing her abs for a company launch party.

The Vicks’ love story

Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. They have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London Vick, 17, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.

Micahel looks like he can still play after 13 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2015 (he served 18 months in federal prison from 2007-2009 for his role in a dogfighting ring).

His wife is now the biggest star at his games, though.

