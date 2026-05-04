Vanessa Bryant Shuts Down Pregnancy & Marriage Rumors With Blunt Post

Vanessa Bryant made it very clear she’s not pregnant or getting remarried in her latest post.

The 43-year-old Vanessa just passed a would-be wedding anniversary with the late Kobe Bryant on April 18th (they were married in 2001), and a would-be birthday for their daughter Gianna, who would’ve turned 20 on May 1, where mom had a tear-jerking post to honor her.

Since her husband and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe passed away in the 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that claimed the lives of nine people including their daughter, Vanessa has focused on being a mom to their other three daughters in Natalia, 23, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6.

Vanessa has shared all kinds of adorable family moments like when they went to a WNBA game all together and Capri sat next to Coco Gauff, and Natalia and mom were towered over by Angel Reese. They also are big Los Angeles Dodgers fans going to games all together and even being honored on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night as seen below.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant, during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanessa shoots down rumors, again

Recently, she’s had to shoot down rumors she was pregnant again. She did so while enjoying a cocktail at the US Open tennis match last year, and again now in a post on her Instagram Stories where she also addressed another about getting remarried in a blunt way.

Vanessa posted a screen grab of the post that reads, “Vanessa Bryant is set to remarry after inheriting a 50% share of Kobe Bryant’s wealth, with the remaining 50% being shared among their three daughters.”

To that, she replied, “Can you guys decide already…..am I pregnant for the 100th time or am I getting remarried???”

Vanessa Bryant addresses the pregnancy and marriage rumors on IG pic.twitter.com/2ogsOoNiIx — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 4, 2026

So, there you have it from Vanessa’s mouth: She’s not pregnant or getting remarried.

Mar 9, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) and wife Vanessa Bryant attend an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images