Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia tiny beside 6-foot-3 Angel Reese after Sky game
Vanessa Bryant and her daughters stood out in the crowd courtside at the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky game on Tuesday night. After the game, Angel Reese is the one who stood out while posing with the Bryants.
The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant impressed on the night with her eye-catching red fit after dispelling pregnancy rumors. Daughter Natalia, 22, meanwhile, caught attention posing with French Open champion Coco Gauff.
The family was there to support good friend Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty, who won, 85-66, to improve to 9-0 on the season for the defending champs. After the game they shared a sweet moment with Ionescu as Vanessa, Natalia and the little ones Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, had big smiles on their faces.
The family also posed with Reese who at 6-foot-3 towered over the 5-foot-5 Vanessa and the 5-foot-9 Natalia, who was a star volleyball player in high school.
What a moment for all of them including Reese.
The Bryants also supported Ionescu in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and sent her congratulatory messages when the Liberty won the championship last season. They also send each other sweet birthday wishes.
It’s just another fun memory for the Bryant family involving basketball.
