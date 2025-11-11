Vanessa Bryant, Ciara stun together with ‘best’ fits for Kris Jenner birthday photo
Vanessa Bryant and best friend Ciara had quite the night on Saturday dressing up for a charity event, and then hitting up Kris Jenner’s epic 70th birthday bash with a James Bond theme.
The recording artist and wife of NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and the widow of Kobe Bryant hang out a lot like their Disneyland trip where they rode a rollercoaster together, and had this pose where Vanessa flashed her insane wedding ring.
RELATED: Ciara brags being Russell Wilson’s wife in stunning black fit defending Giants QB
Vanessa just wished Ciara a happy 40th birthday with a sweet post as well, and Ciara was spotted taking a picture with Vanessa and Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant, 22, at New York Fashion Week where they had matching black fits on.
On Saturday, both Ciara and Vanessa hit up the annual Baby2Baby Gala for charity in Los Angeles where Vanessa and Natalia crushed their fits in a selfie together.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant matches daughter Natalia with Kobe’s bf Pau Gasol’s wife, kids
From there, it was off to Jenner’s party that was held at the home of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Both rocked their “Bond Girl” looks and posed in an epic photo with the birthday girl.
Vanessa would post the same photo on her Instagram dump and Ciara was the first to comment on it.
It’s yet another memorable moment for Vanessa with her bestie Ciara having fun together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss