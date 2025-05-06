Natalia Bryant’s shocking height standing next to mom Vanessa, WNBA superstar
Vanessa Bryant had her 43rd birthday filled with amazing posts from friends, but one from good friend and New York Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu stood out because of the photo.
Kobe Bryant was close to the WNBA superstar, mentoring her and promoting women’s basketball while she helped his daughter Gigi with her game. After their passing in 2020, the Bryant family has remained close to Ionescu and even supported her in the 2024 Olympics in Paris where they sat courtside for the gold medal game, and then had a touching moment after Team USA won.
For Ionescu’s birthday back in December, Vanessa showed off an epic picture of the two of them playing beer pong. Sabrina also had the sweetest post for Kobe and Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant for her January birthday.
For Vanessa’s big 43rd on Monday, Ionescu shared an amazing photo of the sunsetting with a three of them glammed out in amazing elegant dresses for a night out. But what stood out his how tall Natalia is.
Sabrina is listed at 5-foot-11, while Vanessa is 5-foot-5. Natalia played high school volleyball at 5-foot-9. She must have some super tall heels because she looks much taller than Ionescu here.
Here’s Natalia is next to Ionescu at the Olympics where she is almost equal height, and way taller than mom even with her heels on. It looks like Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, are also going to be tall ones.
No doubt Natalia, who is about to graduate from USC with a degree in film and is a professional model, could’ve been a basketball player with her height and genes. However, she’s standing tall and paving her own path.
