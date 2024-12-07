Vanessa Bryant shares epic Sabrina Ionescu beer pong pic with sweet bday message
Vanessa Bryant and Sabrina Ionescu have shared a close bond since Kobe Bryant took her under his wing and served as her mentor at Mamba Academy during her days as the best women's basketball player in the country with the Oregon Ducks.
Ionescu quickly became part of the family.
When Kobe and Gigi Bryant tragically passed away, Vanessa Bryant and Sabrina remained close and their friendship developed into a sisterhood.
On Friday night, Ionescu celebrated her 27th birthday and Vanessa was quick to wish her a happy birthday on her special day.
Vanessa shared an epic photo of the two laughing it up as partners in a game of beer pong.
You can't have a party without some beer pong.
This birthday will be even sweeter for Ionescu, who is fresh off of helping lead the New York Liberty to the franchise's first-ever WNBA championship in 2024.
During the championship run, Ionescu averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.
At the end of October, it was reported Ionescu suffered a high-grade tear in the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of her right shooting hand during Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
Hopefully Ionescu is enjoying her time off after a busy season, that included a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and recovering while enjoying a happy birthday.
