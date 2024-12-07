The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant’s sweetest Sabrina Ionescu birthday post

Kobe’s oldest daughter carries on the bond dad forged with the now New York Liberty star.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023 celebrating the 20th Anniversary of REVOLVE.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023 celebrating the 20th Anniversary of REVOLVE. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Natalia Bryant showed some epic birthday love to New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu on her 27th birthday on Friday. The two are close just as Ionescu was to her dad Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna.

They say game recognizes game. The WNBA All-Star Ionescu has the Mamba Mentality in her that Kobe himself helped instill while she was still in college with the Oregon Ducks.

The late Los Angeles Lakers legend would mentor Ionescu on and off the court and she’d help his daughter “Gigi” with her game. Ionescu met Bryant and his daughter in 2019 when they sat courtside at a Oregon-USC game. The following summer Ionescu was working out and learning game from Kobe. She’d fall in love for his enthusiasm and support of women’s basketball.

Sabrina Ionescu and Vanessa Bryan
Team USA guard Sabrina Ionescu (6) hugs Vanessa Bryant after the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday, July 20, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s sweet message for daughter’s birthday involving dad Kobe

After Kobe and Gigi’s tragic passing in 2020 in a helicopter crash, Ionescu has remained close to the Bryants. Vanessa even watched her in the WNBA All-Star game (see photo above) and win gold over the summer in the Paris Olympics, where the two shared a heartfelt hug again afterwards.

On her big 2-7, Natalia shared the sweetest picture of the two hugging together.

Natalia Bryant and Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

She even said “our” in the post, referring to the whole Bryant family.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant with wacky fit wishes ‘brother’ Russell Wilson happy birthday

Sabrina is also part of Kobe’s Nike family and has serious shoe game herself.

Like Kobe, she can also call herself a champion having just won the WNBA championship — although she has four to go to catch him.

No doubt, Kobe and Gigi would’ve have been there watching her win and have been so proud.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy

Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute

Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News