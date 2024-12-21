Who is Oleksandr Usyk's wife Yekaterina? Meet the Ukrainian bombshell
All eyes in the boxing world will be on Riyadh Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 21, when heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk puts his title on the line in a highly-anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury on DAZN pay-per-view.
The 37-year-old Usyk enters the bout with a perfect 22-0 record, and he will look to keep his perfect record intact with his lucky charm by his side.
Yekaterina Usyk has been at all of Usyk's fights and her support has played a major role in the superstar's success.
But, who is Yekaterina Usyk? Let's get to meet the woman behind the man.
Yekaterina has a strong social media following
Yekaterina, who goes by Kate or Katerina, has a strong social media following with more than 101,000 followers on Instagram. She shares several high-fashion modeling photos when she is not posting about the loves of her life, Oleksandr and their children.
She also loves to travel and shares intimate looks at her trips around the globe.
Married in 2009
Oleksandr and Yekaterina officially tied the knot in 2009.
The couple had known eah other for several years before getting arried. They have started a family with multiple children, and primarily reside in Kyiv following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
How many children do the Usyk's have?
Oleksandr and Yekaterina hae four children together after their more than 15 years of marriage.
The couple has two daughters, Yelizaveta and Maria, and two sons named Mykhailo and Kyrylo. Usyk has been open about his children being his biggest motivation for his fights.
Ahead of his rematch with Fury, Usyk has not seen his children for five months.
"It's helped me - because it's my family," Usyk said ahead of the fight, per BBC. "My little daughter, Maria, started to walk, say 'mama', 'baba' [grandmother]. This is real motivation for me. It's helped me - because it's my family. My little daughter, Maria, started to walk, say 'mama', 'baba' [grandmother]. This is real motivation for me."
We will see if that motivation helps him take down Fury once again.
