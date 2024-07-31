Olympic commentator couldn't help but make a Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift joke
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may not be at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but they still got a shoutout from an NBC commentator on Tuesday, July 30.
During the broadcast of the USA men’s volleyball match versus Germany, announcer Heather Cox took a moment to call out some of the celebrity appearances, like that of Steph Curry and Jason Kelce. After mentioning Jason, she playfully added, “You’ll know him as the brother of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.”
Of course, Jason, 36, is a beloved athlete in his own right. In March 2024, he announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, his athletics career is far from over, as he is already looking to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show.
On July 26, Swifties commemorated the one-year anniversary of Travis, 34, sharing his attempt to give Swift, 34, his phone number on a friendship bracelet at her Missouri Eras Tour show. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end initially spoke about his efforts to meet Swift during a 2023 episode of his podcast with Jason, New Heights.
The official New Heights X (formerly known as Twitter) account referenced the anniversary, posting, “It’s been one hell of a year.” Fans flooded the responses, commenting their excitement about the power couple.
Travis and Swift have spent the past year supporting each other at a myriad of Chiefs games — including Super Bowl LVIII — and Eras Tour stops all over the world. Travis even iconically appeared onstage with Swift during a set on one of her stops in London.
Fans have even begun speculating the pair could be engaged, thanks to a mashup Swift performed during her July 19 stop in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. She performed “Stay, Stay, Stay,” and “Paper Rings,” the latter of which contains lyrics like, “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings.”