Travis Kelce is reportedly looking for a huge payday for new podcast deal
Travis and Jason Kelce could be looking at a massive payday from Amazon company Wondery.
The duo could reportedly net up to $100 million for their weekly New Heights podcast, as reported by TMZ. No details have been reported as of yet about how long the contract would be for or how many episodes it would feature.
However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and the retired Eagles player, 36, are in a good bargaining position, seeing as their podcast has been wildly popular since it began in September 2022. The meteoric rise is thanks in no small part to Travis’s highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift.
New Heights is currently the fourth-largest podcast in the country, and the brothers both have other projects in the works that will only continue to grow their fame and popularity. Father-of-three Jason is getting ready to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show.
Travis, on the other hand, scored a role on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series, Grotesquerie. Not many details are known about the role, though he will be starring alongside Niecy Nash-Betts. Travis will also be hosting an Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? spinoff called Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?
Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with wife Kylie, to whom he has been married since 2018. Travis and Swift confirmed their relationship in September 2023.
