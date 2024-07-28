SI

Jason Kelce Rocked a Beret at Paris Olympics and Fans Absolutely Loved It

This photo of the Kelces in Paris is perfect.

Andy Nesbitt

Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have been in Paris this weekend watching some Olympics action and the former Philadelphia Eagles star had fans loving what he wore while taking in a field hockey game on Saturday.

Kelce, who was beloved for his game-day fashion choices while with the Eagles, broke out a beret in Paris and matched it with a USA shirt.

This photo is absolutely perfect:

Fans rightfully loved it:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL