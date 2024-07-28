Jason Kelce Rocked a Beret at Paris Olympics and Fans Absolutely Loved It
This photo of the Kelces in Paris is perfect.
Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have been in Paris this weekend watching some Olympics action and the former Philadelphia Eagles star had fans loving what he wore while taking in a field hockey game on Saturday.
Kelce, who was beloved for his game-day fashion choices while with the Eagles, broke out a beret in Paris and matched it with a USA shirt.
This photo is absolutely perfect:
Fans rightfully loved it:
