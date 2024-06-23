Watch: Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift On Stage for Costumed Skit During Eras Tour Concert
Travis Kelce appears to be enjoying his break away from football. During one of Taylor Swift's London stops on The Eras Tour, Kelce joined Swift on stage, in full costume, for a skit for her performance of "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."
Kelce's off-the-field stardom has ballooned to incredible levels during the course of his relationship with Swift, recently also leading to a group selfie with Kelce, Swift, and several members of the royal family. During Kelce's Sunday night cameo in London, Paul McCartney was in the audience.
After the release of Swift's most recent album, "The Tortured Poets Department," Mark Van Sickle of Arrowhead Report on SI.com broke down some of Swift's likely references to Kelce, leading to some of the feel-good tracks on TTPD, specifically shouting out Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in "The Alchemy."
Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads,
Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers changed ‘cause they said
“There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league”
Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.
"No doubt about it, this is about the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl," Van Sickle wrote. "No need to overthink this one. People doubted the Chiefs could get back-to-back Super Bowl titles, especially during the midseason slump, but the Chiefs were able to prove the doubters wrong, much like Swift has done in proving her doubters wrong throughout her music career. The final line in the bridge references when they celebrated on the field after the Super Bowl victory and while Swift looked for the trophy, Kelce looked for her before going over to the stage. A beautiful moment, indeed."