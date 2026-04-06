Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Adorably Match Easter Fits With Kids

The Mahomes family won Easter Sunday with perfectly matching fits with their three kids.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany showed off their kids having a fun Easter egg hunt for baby Golden’s first one.

Happy Birthday to Golden Raye Mahomes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/seUvMznf3I — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) January 13, 2026

Now, Golden is over a year old and looks just like her dad in a recent photo. She also has some insane balance like her superstar QB dad as Brittany showed.

Patrick and Brittany have three kids with Golden the youngest, her sister Sterling now 5 and just celebrated an epic birthday in February, and brother Bronze, 3.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes and children watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mahomes family’s Easter fits

For this Easter, the family went with a green and white fit combo all matching while posing with Patrick’s brother Jackson, and his half sister Mia along with mom Randi.

Happy Easter from the Mahomes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/VzRxZfQF1Z — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) April 5, 2026

How adorable.

Here’s another look at just Patrick, Brittany and the kids where Brittany “can’t handle” Sterling’s poses.

Patrick, meanwhile, is looking good after he was injured toward the end of the NFL season with a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He was seen for the family New Year’s with a Terminator-like brace on his knee while lighting some fireworks with the kids.

No doubt, we will see a lot more offseason fun from the Mahomes family like last year’s theme park trip where Patrick rocked the shorts showing off his giant leg tattoo.