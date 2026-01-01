Patrick Mahomes poses for New Year’s Eve family pic in 'Terminator'-like knee brace
Normally Patrick Mahomes is gearing up for a Kansas City Chiefs playoff run this time of year. Unfortunately, he’s injured and the Chiefs are out of the playoff mix entirely.
After making it to three consecutive Super Bowls and winning two of them, the Chiefs only have six wins heading into the final week. Their fate was sealed when their superstar QB tore is ACL and LCL in Week 15 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on the final drive to try and keep the season alive.
While he’s not playing, he’s enjoying time with his family like in their matching Christmas pajamas picture below.
Wife Brittany has also been tagging him in adorable family moments like Golden showing off her elite balance like dad.
On New Year’s Eve, Brittany posted the family together with the kids lighting off fireworks like son Bronze, 3, in this photo.
Sterling, 4, and baby Golden would get in on the fun with and mom while Patrick wore a giant knee brace that looks like something out of “Terminator”.
The timing of Mahomes’ return for the Chiefs will be right around Week 1 next year in September.
Right now, he’s ringing in the 2026 year with his family in the meantime while he recovers to get to that point.
