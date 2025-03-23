The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shares intimate LSU champions celebration photo you didn’t see

It was quite the night of celebrations for Dunne and her Lady Tigers teammates after they defended their SEC crown.

LSU gymnast LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne celebrates with teammates during Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
LSU gymnastics defended its crown and took home the SEC Championships win on Saturday night. The celebrations by the team might have been even more epic than the win itself.

The No. 2 ranked Lady Tigers edged out No. 1 Oklahoma 198.200 to 197.925. Florida finished third, with Missouri behind it. Haleigh Bryant also took home the crown as SEC all-around champion.

It was a night worth celebrating, and celebrate they did in epic fashion.

Alyona Shchennikova and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne, who still didn’t compete as she tries to battle back from a knee injury that as kept her out for several weeks, still enjoyed the moment in her stunning “Halo” leotard, taking more epic selfies with teammates and even doing the perfect baseball celebration with Aleah Finnegan pitching a confetti ball to her.

On Sunday, Dunne took to Snapchat and shared an intimate celebratory moment that wasn’t shown before with her girls KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, and Aloyna Shchennikova.

KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Alyona Shchennikova, and Livvy Dunne
Those are the moments Dunne and her teammates will remember forever. They still might have some more celebrating to do, however, as the team now prepares to defend its national title in the NCAAs starting April 2 in the NCAA Regionals. If this celebration on Saturday night was epic, what would a repeat national championship be like?

Livvy Dunne
