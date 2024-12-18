Livvy Dunne's before-and-after selfies stun during final LSU showcase
LSU Tigers star Livvy Dunne is preparing her fifth and final season with the women's gymnastics team. .
The 22-year-old viral sensation helped the LSU Tigers win the 2024 NCAA national gymnastics championship in April. In prepartion for the new season, Dunne and her teammates performed their routines during the annual Gymnastics 101 exhibition meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 16.
After Dunne showed off her LSU leotard on Instagram, she posted several snaps to show fans how she prepared for the meet. Dunne posted a makeup-free getting selfie before showing off her glam look. However, she looked stunning in both the before and after photos.
Cheering Dunne on during the exhibition in Baton Rouge, her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and LSU alum, Paul Skenes.
Back in July, Dunne opened up about her decision to return to compete for another season. “This past year I found a renewed love of the sport," she explained.
"I had trained a lot in the off season, so I felt really strong and healthy from the start and ready to contribute. I really enjoyed the dynamic of the team this year and it all came together well. Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor.”
After the holiday break, the Tigers open the 2025 season against Iowa State on Jan 3.
