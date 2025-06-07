Paulina Gretzky betrays dad Wayne’s Oilers rocking Panthers hat in workout fit
Wayne Gretzky not only had his NHL goal record broken this season, but now his daughter Paulina Gretzky betray his beloved Edmonton Oilers in the NHL Final.
Earlier this season, Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals broke one of the most sacred records in all of sports: Gretzky’s 894 career goals. Wayne was there to witness it and congratulate Ovechkin.
Now, he’s turned his attention to his beloved Oilers, who are Canada’s best hope to win a Stanley Cup since 1993.
Gretzky was with the Oilers from 1979-1988 before he was famously traded to the Los Angeles Kings at the end of the 1988 season. All he did there was win the Hart Memorial Trophy eight times in a row from 1980-1987 and bring four Stanley Cups home to Edmonton in 1984, 1985, 1987, and 1988.
Now, “The Great One” is working as a studio analyst for the NHL on TNT for the Stanley Cup Final while of course rooting on Edmonton. His 36-year-old daughter, who resides in Palm Beach, Florida, with pro golfer Dustin Johnson, is rooting against dad, however, and for her home team the Florida Panthers. It wasn’t confirmed until she posted this fit and hat on Saturday while watching her hubby golf.
She even said, “loving the red” and showcased the hat.
Burn. Betrayal. Dad should show up next time with her at a Buffalo Bills game in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.
