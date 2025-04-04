Paulina Gretzky flaunts ‘did you miss me’ for LIV Golf Miami in bold yellow skirt
The life of a professional golfer is always on the road somewhere for another tournament. Paulina Gretzky is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and showed just how much she was missing him in another fire fit while attending this week’s tournament in Miami.
While Johnson did meet up with Gretzky in St. Barts for a bachelorette party for a good time and an adorable couple’s photo, the two-time major champion is getting in form for next week’s Masters in Augusta, Georgia.
Gretzky, 36, is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who we saw all together for a Buffalo Bills game with Paulina decked out in full Bills gear as seen in the photo below, and has been together with the 40-year-old Johnson since 2013 and married in 2022 with two kids in Tatum, 10, and River, 7.
Paulina hit up Florida and posted a photo in a yellow casual drawstring miniskirt and ab-revealing top, asking “did you miss me?”
No doubt, Johnson missed her while traveling and certainly noticed her in that fit.
Johnson last won a major — the Masters — in 2020. Can he regain his old magic next week?
No doubt, Gretzky will be there cheering on Johnson in a can’t-miss fit starting on Thursday, April 10.