Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina enjoys Disney trip in crop top, Mickey bomber jacket
The 2025 LIV Golf season is underway, with tournaments in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Adelaide, Australia already in the books. Up next is a trip to Hong Kong from March 7 through 9.
During the brief break, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of star golfer Dustin Johnson, enjoyed a night out in Orlando and a trip to Epcot at Disney World with her brother Tristan and some friends.
Paulina shared several photos on social media of the trip to Epcot with the fireworks show, Luminous: The Symphony of Us, in the background as she posed in a white crop top and trendy Mickey Mouse bomber jacket.
She also made sure to pick up some food on her trip "around the world."
You can't make a trip to Disney without stopping by The World Showcase at Epcot. Now, whether Paulina makes an actual trip around the world to support Dustin at an international LIV Golf tournament remains to be seen.
Paulina and Dustin Johnson first met in 2009 but did not start dating until early 2013.
Just seven months later, they got engaged. The couple was married on April 23, 2022, at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.
Paulina and Johnson share two sons together named Tatum Gretzky Johnson, born in Jan. 2015, and River Jones Johnson, born in June 2017.
