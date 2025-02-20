The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina enjoys Disney trip in crop top, Mickey bomber jacket

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and wife of golf star Dustin Johnson, enjoyed a night out at Disney World in a trendy crop top and bomber jacket.

Josh Sanchez

Dustin Johnson captain of 4Aces GC celebrates with his wife Paulina Gretzky after winning the LIV Golf tournament in Las Vegas.
Dustin Johnson captain of 4Aces GC celebrates with his wife Paulina Gretzky after winning the LIV Golf tournament in Las Vegas. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The 2025 LIV Golf season is underway, with tournaments in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Adelaide, Australia already in the books. Up next is a trip to Hong Kong from March 7 through 9.

During the brief break, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of star golfer Dustin Johnson, enjoyed a night out in Orlando and a trip to Epcot at Disney World with her brother Tristan and some friends.

Paulina shared several photos on social media of the trip to Epcot with the fireworks show, Luminous: The Symphony of Us, in the background as she posed in a white crop top and trendy Mickey Mouse bomber jacket.

She also made sure to pick up some food on her trip "around the world."

Paulina Gretzky, wife of LIV golf star Dustin Johnson and daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky / Instagram

You can't make a trip to Disney without stopping by The World Showcase at Epcot. Now, whether Paulina makes an actual trip around the world to support Dustin at an international LIV Golf tournament remains to be seen.

Paulina and Dustin Johnson first met in 2009 but did not start dating until early 2013.

Just seven months later, they got engaged. The couple was married on April 23, 2022, at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

Paulina and Johnson share two sons together named Tatum Gretzky Johnson, born in Jan. 2015, and River Jones Johnson, born in June 2017.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

