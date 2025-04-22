Read Jalen Hurts' wife's note revealing secret marriage to Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is intensely focused with a Michael Jordan-sized chip on his shoulders.
As fans of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP quarterback know, His Airness is Hurts' boyhood idol, and the Jordan Brand is one of his biggest sponsors, naturally creating an ad campaign around proving all of the doubters after the Birds trounced the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's biggest showcase game.
RELATED: Yankees legend’s Hurts comments should scare entire NFL about Eagles next year
So then after finally showing the world that "Love, Hurts," you'd have thought that the Houston, Texas native would take some time to relax and bask in his successes.
Wrong.
In a feature for Men's Health, it was back to work for the former Alabama Crimson Tide QB famously benched for Tua Tagovailoa to again battle the haters, real or made-up motivation to be generationally great.
RELATED: Jalen Hurts oddly called out by diehard Eagles fan Lil Uzi Vert in social media rant
“I allocated five days of celebration,” Hurts said, listing the locker room, the team's Super Bowl celebration parade, the Disney parade, and the ring ceremony.
So how do we know that he got married - a sweet Post-it note from his now-wife Bry Burrows.
From the Men's Health piece, in the first paragraph, it reveals:
“You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you.” It’s signed simply “B”—his wife, Bryonna Burrows.
In one of the other interviews as part of it, Hurts confirms the news, "By the time this interview publishes, you can call her my wife."
The couple met while Hurts was at Alabama, and they kept their relationship under wraps until Burrows was spotted at the 2023 NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.
After revealing their engagement in September last season with the beach photos from above in an Essence feature, it's safe to say Hurts, 26, knows how to do two things - work hard and keep secrets.
Let's hope he's also able to have a little fun too!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol
Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA
Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game
Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile
Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?