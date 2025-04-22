The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Read Jalen Hurts' wife's note revealing secret marriage to Bry Burrows

The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP stealthy married his longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows. The only reason the public found out was a sweet Post-it note.

Matthew Graham

James Lang-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jalen Hurts is intensely focused with a Michael Jordan-sized chip on his shoulders.

As fans of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP quarterback know, His Airness is Hurts' boyhood idol, and the Jordan Brand is one of his biggest sponsors, naturally creating an ad campaign around proving all of the doubters after the Birds trounced the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's biggest showcase game.

RELATED: Yankees legend’s Hurts comments should scare entire NFL about Eagles next year

Jalen Hurts, Bry Burrows
James Lang-Imagn Images

So then after finally showing the world that "Love, Hurts," you'd have thought that the Houston, Texas native would take some time to relax and bask in his successes.

Wrong.

In a feature for Men's Health, it was back to work for the former Alabama Crimson Tide QB famously benched for Tua Tagovailoa to again battle the haters, real or made-up motivation to be generationally great.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts oddly called out by diehard Eagles fan Lil Uzi Vert in social media rant

Jalen Hurts
Caean Couto-Imagn Images

“I allocated five days of celebration,” Hurts said, listing the locker room, the team's Super Bowl celebration parade, the Disney parade, and the ring ceremony.

So how do we know that he got married - a sweet Post-it note from his now-wife Bry Burrows.

From the Men's Health piece, in the first paragraph, it reveals:

Jalen Hurts
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you.” It’s signed simply “B”—his wife, Bryonna Burrows.

In one of the other interviews as part of it, Hurts confirms the news, "By the time this interview publishes, you can call her my wife."

The couple met while Hurts was at Alabama, and they kept their relationship under wraps until Burrows was spotted at the 2023 NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

After revealing their engagement in September last season with the beach photos from above in an Essence feature, it's safe to say Hurts, 26, knows how to do two things - work hard and keep secrets.

Let's hope he's also able to have a little fun too!

Jalen Hurts
Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol

Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA

Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game

Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile

Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships