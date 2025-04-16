Yankees legend’s Jalen Hurts comments should scare entire NFL about Eagles next year
Jalen Hurts silenced many doubters with his Super Bowl MVP performance.
Yet, the haters are still vocal. Just ask outspoken, never-good-enough-to-be-an-NFL-starter Chase Daniel with his take on the Philadelphia Eagles franchise QB in a recent hot-take segment on "The Facility" on FS1.
"There are only four guys I would take right now to start a franchise with," Daniel bloviated. "Let me rephrase that. There are more than four guys I would take above Jalen Hurts to start a franchise today. And because of that, I can't sit here and because I don't want to start a franchise with Jalen Hurts. He may be No. 8, No. 9, or No. 10 on that list. Maybe more."
Hurts, who is the tenth highest paid quarterback in the NFL on a five-year, $255 million deal with almost $180 guaranteed, did not have a prolific season statistically, especially with a vanilla passing game that frustrated Philly fans and star receiver AJ Brown. (And oh yeah, Saquon Barkley.) But the 26 year old has always said he only cares about winning, and a Super Bowl MVP later against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout victory, 40-22, is proving that out.
Five-time World Series champion and New York Yankees legendary shortstop Derek Jeter knows how to just win, baby, having won five titles. And well, Hurts isn't satisfied with just one Super Bowl talking to Time Magazine about the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB after being named one of the 100 most influential people.
"We connected shortly after the SB," Jeter said. "And the only thing he asked about was insight on making it back and winning more championships.. Sometimes people win, then exhale. Jalen is not exhaling. He's embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen's resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire."
With a legendary chip on his shoulder like his icon Michael Jordan (naturally Hurts also proudly endorses the Jordan brand), that should scare the heck out of the NFL for years to come.
As the Jordan campaign after the Super Bowl said, Love, Hurts.