Rory McIlroy’s Wife Erica Stoll Got ‘Pissed Off’ With Tiger Woods’ Late Night Texts

A lot has been written about Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll this week before the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. One of the most interesting may have been out of a new book about McIlroy that details how Stoll was “pissed off” with Tiger Woods’ late night texts to her husband.

McIlroy is the reigning Masters champion and as a result set the menu for the event. His wife was has been there with their 5-year-old daughter Poppy stealing the show. She also turned quite a few heads with her white dress.

Last year, wife and daughter were there to witness McIlroy compete the career grand slam — winning all four majors — for his fifth overall, which broke a drought of nearly 11 years without one. They shared a sweet moment all together afterward, and posed for photos.

Apr 13, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while posing for photographs with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, at the green jacket ceremony during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

New book dives more into golfer’s marriage

Stoll and McIlroy have been married since 2017, but she filed for divorce in May of 2024. A month later she’d withdraw the petition.

In a new biography about McIlroy, Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf’s Most Human Superstar, the Daily Mail shared excerpts that talked more about their marriage.

Mar 17, 2025; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Rory McIlroy kisses his wife Erica Stoll while holding his daughter Poppy after winning the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. | Doug Engle-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

”It can’t be easy being Rory’s wife,” pro golfer Paul McGinley was quoted in the book. “I’m sure it’s not easy for her because she’s quiet by nature. She kind of keeps her thoughts to herself. She’s had to find where she fits in and where she doesn’t.”

The author Alan Shipnuck also wrote, “It didn’t help that Erica had become a neo-Elin Woods [Woods’ ex-wife], never doing any interviews and remaining unknown to the golf public.”

Why Stoll was angry with Woods’ texts

Shipnuck would also reveal some amazing insight into McIroy’s relationship with Woods and how it bothered Stoll when Woods would text him late at night:

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods watch golfers warm up for TGL's inaugural match at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. | Greg Lovett / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He struggles to sleep, which I think is an effect of over-training, so I tell him to calm down sometimes,” McIlroy said in 2017. “He’d be texting me at four o’clock in the morning: ‘Up lifting. What are you doing?’”

“‘Erica actually got pissed off with it. He was texting me in the middle of the night and I was like, ‘Tiger is in the gym.’”

The 36-year-old McIlroy is tied for the lead at the 2026 Masters after Round 1 with a score of -5.

Apr 9, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Woods, 50, meanwhile, is doing rehab out of the country after he was arrested for another DUI.

Neither McIlroy nor Stoll have commented on Shipnuck’s book.