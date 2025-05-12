Russell Wilson and Ciara's family wear matching outfits for epic red carpet tribute
While New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson prepares for his first season in the Meadowlands, he's also spending quality time with his wife, Ciara.
After Wilson and Ciara co-hosted SI' pre-race party ahead of F1 Miami Grand Prix, they returned to New York City to attend the Met Gala. The R&B singer and Wilson also hosted a "Wicked"-themed bash for their daughter Sienna Princess' eighth birthday.
Therefore, it came as no surprise when the 36-year-old quarterback went all out for Ciara on Mother's Day. Wilson made sure Ciara, also a mom to Future Zahir, 10, Win Harrison, 4, Amora Princess, 1, felt the love on Sunday.
RELATED: Ciara unrecognizable with short hair alongside hubby Russell Wilson at Met Gala
The Super Bowl champ first shared a sweet message to his wife on Instagram. He wrote in part, "Our babies have the best mom, friend, and role model. You inspire us every day!
"Your love is strong! We are so so blessed God gave us you. We love you!!! You are so good at this Mom thing let’s have another… Cheers to the idea of “Cinco!” 😍 & Cheers to you for FOREVER being the best Mom! ❤️."
Ciara commented on the post, "I love you sooo much baby! This campaign you got is strong! I can’t lie! 😂😂😂 In all seriousness, this video is the sweetest. Thanks for always cheering me on and encouraging me as a mommy to our four precious babies, the truth is… I already have Cinco with you 😂😂🥰🥰."
RELATED: New Giants QB Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching all-back fits at Knicks game
Later that evening, the 39-year-old revealed the big surprise she received from Wilson. He literally rolled out the red carpet with a step-and-repeat to celebrate Ciara and the entire family wore matching all-black outfits for the special occasion.
Ciara posted on Instagram, "Thank you and my precious babies for rolling out the red carpet for me and making me feel extra special today! I feel so blessed and loved! Happy Mothers Day to all the ‘Mommy’s out there! 🫶🏽."
Wilson included a massive Grammy award for the "Legendary Mom," by the red carpet.
