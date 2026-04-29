Russell Wilson’s Daughter Sienna Looks to Follow in NFL Star’s Footsteps

Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna just turned 9 years old and like her dad, is playing football.

The oldest daughter of the longtime star quarterback and his recording artist wife Ciara is usually showing off her dancing skills next to mom and matching her fits like on Easter where they had a relatable family photo fail.

Sienna is a big football fan of dad’s, rocking a Pro Bowl cheerleading outfit for him with mom this past year.

While Wilson has had quite the career including a Super Bowl win in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks, now a 37-year-old backup with the New York Giants his playing days are nearing an end.

Russell Wilson’s glory days on the football field are mostly behind him. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sienna, meanwhile, might just be getting her football career going with girls flag football, which will officially be an Olympic sport for women in 2028.

Dad’s heartwarming message for daughters birthday

Dad posted a sweet message for his daughter on her big day on Tuesday, April 28: “Already 9 years old?!?! Sienna you continue to amaze us every day with the incredible young lady you’re growing up to be babygirl! Daddy & Mommy love you so much!!! God has put such a bright light inside of you and we love watching you let it shine brighter. Happy Bday SiSi! We love you so much!!! ❤️ @ciara”

Sienna the football star

He then shared sweet photos of her including her flag football ones.

She’s definitely getting more playing time than dad these days.

Dad can definitely coach her up and may have more time on his hands soon with his career winding down.

Watch out for Sienna Wilson. Maybe she can team up with LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri, who is 11 and quite good herself.

Ciara would post her own birthday photos for Sienna and write, “Our sweet SiSi Mama is the big 9!! I thank God he gave me a Smart, Sassy, Loving, Confident, and one of a kind daughter in you! My mini me! :) it is truly a blessing to celebrate you extra big today! Happy birthday our sweet Princess! We love you so much! @DangerRussWilson”

Last year, she had an impressive Wicked-themed birthday where mom and dad had some epic costumes on. What will this year’s party bring for Sienna? Stay tuned.

Wilson and Ciara married in 2016 and have Sienna, son Win, 5, and daughter Amora, 2. Future Zahir is Ciara’s 11-year-old son from her relationship with Future. Wilson has raised him as his own son, though.