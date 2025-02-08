The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara, daughter have adorable matching cheerleader fits for Russell Wilson dance

The singer has some fun with her “babies” while cheering for their Pittsburgh Steelers dad.

Feb. 24, 2024: Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, attend the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Feb. 24, 2024: Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, attend the SAG Awards in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Ciara, Russell Wilson and their kids have a lot to cheer about lately.

The singer’s husband made his 10th Pro Bowl and first with the Pittsburgh Steelers after making the playoffs, while she co-hosted Today’s Jenna & Friends while crushing a news reporter look and a black minidress stunner.

Future and Russell Wilso
Russell Wilson with stepson Future during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While dad had an adorable moment in Orlando, Florida, with his stepson Future, 10, mom got hers with daughter Sienna Princess, 7, while at the game wearing her Wilson cheerleader fit. The two adorably matched and danced together on TikTok. Ciara, said “Me and my babies trippin out at the Pro Bowl 🫶🏽😍💃🏽.”

Ciara
Ciara/TikTo
Sienna Princess and Ciara
Ciara/TikTok

Future also made a cameo appearance.

Future, Ciara, Sienna Princess
Ciara/TikTok

How adorable.

It’s not the first we’ve seen Ciara doing a dance with her kids like her Steelers victory dance with Future.

Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise him as his own.

It’s all about family for Ciara and Russ, and this latest mom and daughter dance is another moment for them to cherish.

