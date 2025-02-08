Ciara, daughter have adorable matching cheerleader fits for Russell Wilson dance
Ciara, Russell Wilson and their kids have a lot to cheer about lately.
The singer’s husband made his 10th Pro Bowl and first with the Pittsburgh Steelers after making the playoffs, while she co-hosted Today’s Jenna & Friends while crushing a news reporter look and a black minidress stunner.
While dad had an adorable moment in Orlando, Florida, with his stepson Future, 10, mom got hers with daughter Sienna Princess, 7, while at the game wearing her Wilson cheerleader fit. The two adorably matched and danced together on TikTok. Ciara, said “Me and my babies trippin out at the Pro Bowl 🫶🏽😍💃🏽.”
Future also made a cameo appearance.
How adorable.
It’s not the first we’ve seen Ciara doing a dance with her kids like her Steelers victory dance with Future.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise him as his own.
It’s all about family for Ciara and Russ, and this latest mom and daughter dance is another moment for them to cherish.
