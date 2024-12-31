Ciara adorably does TikTok dance with kids on slopes before Steelers-Bengals game
While Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals at home this Saturday for the season finale, wife Ciara hit the slopes with two of her kids.
Ciara left dad Wilson at home with their one-year-old Amora Princess and son Win Harrison, 4, where Wilson shared an adorable dad-son bonding moment selfie, and she hit the slopes with daughter Sienna Princess, 7, and son Future Zahir, 10.
While on the chairlift, Ciara shared a cute video dancing with Sienna in all-black snow suits. She then took to TikTok again — this time with Future, too — for another dance while on the mountain. The video is set to “Maps (Jersey Club remix)” by skyemane, CHXSE WAVE, Sapphink. Ciara said, “intermission with my babies.”
RELATED: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
RELATED: Ciara shows off hair rollers in ‘holiday glow’ prep for Russell Wilson Christmas game
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ciara dancing with her kids this year either. She grooved with Future after a big win to GloRilla, and again in a crazy furry fit.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016. Sienna, Win, and Amora are all kids they have together, while Future’s father is the rapper Future, but Wilson has raised him as his own.
If the Steelers play as well as Ciara and the kids are coordinated their dance in this video, no doubt they’ll be victorious.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve