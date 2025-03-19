Russell Wilson responds to wife Ciara's family fun times with NFL future in doubt
Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are focusing on family times as the NFL quarterback’s future is up in the air.
Wilson spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and made his 10th Pro Bowl after spent his first 10 seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s been shopping his services around as the situation is very fluid in free agency with Pittsburgh with lots of talk swirling around Aaron Rodgers.
While it’s out of the 36-year-old QB’s control, Wilson and his wife are keeping their sanity this offseason with each other and their four kids they share. They’ve had many adorable moments like Ciara and daughter Sienna in matching Pro Bowl cheerleader uniform for Wilson, and then theirValentine’s Day family photo, and most recently a photo shoot in matching denim fits.
Ciara just shared a massive photos dump with 20 photos on her Instagram (scroll through) with her kids and Russ where she said, “The moments I needed most ❤️.”
Wilson replied, “Me too. @ciara I love your Mrs. Wilson.”
How adorable.
The couple has been married since 2016 and have daughter Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and baby Amora, 1. Future, 10, was from Ciara’s relationship with the rapper Future, but Wilson has raised him as his own.
Family is what matters at the end of the day and football is a distant second right now for Wilson and Ciara. These are the moments they need.