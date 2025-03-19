The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson responds to wife Ciara's family fun times with NFL future in doubt

The NFL quarterback and his famous recording artist wife show off intimate family moments.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans.
Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are focusing on family times as the NFL quarterback’s future is up in the air.

Wilson spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and made his 10th Pro Bowl after spent his first 10 seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s been shopping his services around as the situation is very fluid in free agency with Pittsburgh with lots of talk swirling around Aaron Rodgers.

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson/Instagram

While it’s out of the 36-year-old QB’s control, Wilson and his wife are keeping their sanity this offseason with each other and their four kids they share. They’ve had many adorable moments like Ciara and daughter Sienna in matching Pro Bowl cheerleader uniform for Wilson, and then theirValentine’s Day family photo, and most recently a photo shoot in matching denim fits.

Ciara just shared a massive photos dump with 20 photos on her Instagram (scroll through) with her kids and Russ where she said, “The moments I needed most ❤️.”

Wilson replied, “Me too. @ciara I love your Mrs. Wilson.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson/Instagram

How adorable.

The couple has been married since 2016 and have daughter Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and baby Amora, 1. Future, 10, was from Ciara’s relationship with the rapper Future, but Wilson has raised him as his own.

Family is what matters at the end of the day and football is a distant second right now for Wilson and Ciara. These are the moments they need.

Ciara, Russ, and kids
Russell Wilson/Instagram
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships