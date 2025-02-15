Ciara, Russell Wilson share adorable family moment with baby Amora, kids
Russell Wilson and wife Ciara shared their own beautiful Valentine’s Day moments, but a special one with the entire family was super adorable.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his famous recording artist wife celebrated their 10th Valentine’s Day together with an intimate dance, some loving words from Russ on Instagram, and a sizzling fire-red minidress for Wilson’s eyes only.
Their four kids — Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess 1, and Future Zahir, who she had with rapper Future, is 10 — also pitched in decorating with a cute sign.
RELATED: Ciara rocks white tank top with son Future at Super Bowl without Russell Wilson
The family then took adorable photos with Ciara holding baby Amora and the family gathered around. In a video Ciara posted of the moment snapping the photos, Wilson and the kids were heard counting down and dropped the “Happy Valentine’s Day” for the camera. Wilson added on the post, “My forever Valentines.”
RELATED: Ciara, daughter have adorable matching cheerleader fits for Russell Wilson dance
How cute. The family always takes adorable photos like their all-black fit Christmas one, and Wilson and the boys for a “Goodfellas” recreate pic.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and recently she shared the secret to their marriage.
Adorable family moments like these definitely are ones they’ll never forget.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots